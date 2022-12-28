MadameNoire Featured Video

Kehlani is off the market, again. The R&B singer has moved on to a new relationship, just months after calling it quits with ex-girlfriend 070 Shake.

Over the weekend, the Oakland native took to TikTok with a short video that captured her snuggled up against her new beaux Kiara “Kiki” Russell.

In the short clip, Kehlani opened up about her budding relationship with Russell sharing a cute story about how they met.

“We were at Whole Foods and we both touched hands reaching for the same kiwi. And the next thing you know, love,” the “Gangsta” singer said, before playfully joking, “Actually the stud stork brought her, so she dropped off on my porch.” Russell, a former college basketball star, kept the love flowing on her TikTok page. The UConn graduate debuted her blissful romance with Kehlani by offering an intimate look into their gushy romance. In the video, Kehlani plants a kiss on Russell’s lips, as Tamia and Fabulous’ romantic hit “Into You” plays in the background. Super cute, right?

Video of Kehlani caught twerking on Letitia Wright sparks romance rumors

Kehlani’s relationship status has been a topic of conversation lately. Earlier this week, rumors alleged that the 27-year-old R&B crooner was quietly seeing Black Panther star, Letitia Wright. The gossip stirred after viral video footage captured Kehlani twerking on Wright at a nightclub, but a source later confirmed that the two were not romantic.

“Kehlani and Letitia are just friends,” the confidante told The Shade Room in an exclusive interview. “There are plenty of videos of Kehlani throwing a*s on more friends than I can count on my hands throughout her tour.”

Well, one thing is for sure. Kehlani is living life to the fullest and she isn’t afraid to do so in the public eye. Earlier this year, the star appeared to be happily boo’d up with 070 Shake, but the singer seemingly confirmed she was single in September. It’s unclear why they decided to part ways.

