Jaguar Wright has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with her husband.

In a video shared to social media, he claimed he was physically assaulted by Wright and a man named Solar. During the alleged assault, her husband said Wright went as far as to throw her deceased son’s ashes out of the car window.

“She came up here and assaulted me while I was at a f****** barbershop,” he said in the video of her arrest. “Her and f****** Solar came to the barbershop… bruised me and assaulted me. Throwing [her son’s] ashes out the car, calling n***** b****** and hoes. Somebody else called the cops on her. I can’t calm her down.”

He said the incident stemmed from an argument the night before where they fought over a gun. The police were called then as well, he said.

He Said Jaguar Wright Has Been Associating With Cult Members

Her husband, whose name wasn’t released, said that Solar is a member of a cult that he thinks his wife is involved in. According to internet sleuths, Solar is a member of a cult called the Carbon Nation. Their leader, Nature Boy, is currently incarcerated. He was arrested and charged with rape, false imprisonment and three counts of “prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions,” 11Alive reported.

“I never caused this to my wife,” her husband continued. “She did this to herself. Hanging out with… motherf****** sex cultists… they both f****** drunk as f***…Please pray for her. Please, please, please pray for her. Pray for us… I don’t know why she did this s***, bro.”

He also said he was done with the marriage.

Wright also went to Instagram Live during the incident and was exhibiting bizarre behavior. A clip uploaded to Twitter claims that the man in the video is a cult member who came into her life a few weeks ago, presumably Solar.