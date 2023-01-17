MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once. When the “Rumors” rapper would be ready to call it quits, Offset would put in the work to keep his family together.

Cardi B shared how Offset made the necessary changes to keep his wife on the premiere episode of The Jason Lee Show.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” she said. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything. I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I’ma let him say it. I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

The Bronx rep added that her hubby had no problem stopping his problematic ways.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” the 30-year-old rapper said.

The Jason Lee Show will premiere Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Revolt.

Cardi B And Offset Broke Up Twice Before

Cardi B broke up with Offset in 2018 but they then reconciled in 2019. In September 2020, she filed for divorce. When their marriage was on the rocks the first time, the Migos rapper wanted to go to marriage counseling but Cardi B wasn’t interested.

“I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

During an Instagram Live, the mother-of-two said she filed for divorce because she was sick of all the arguing and that they had grown apart.

“[My reason for the divorce] was not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say he has a baby on the way. That’s a whole f****** complete lie. I just got tired of f****** arguing,” she said. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes just want to leave. What is so bad about that?”

The divorce filing was dismissed without prejudice in November 2020.