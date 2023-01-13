MadameNoire Featured Video

Foxy Brown had more smoke for Keith Murray over his claims that they had relations back in ’90s. On her Instagram story, she called Murray out and claimed he had a drug problem.

In the first post, the Brooklyn femcee posted a recent tweet from rapper Saigon. In the tweet, he claimed that Murray called him and claimed he could go viral because people are gullible. This tweet insinuates that Murray devised this plan to tell a false story in order to become a trending topic.

Related Stories Foxy Brown And Shawnna Shoot Down Keith Murray’s Munch Claims

“Keith Murray hit me and said ‘Saigon I bet U I can be trending overnight…. He said these people out here are STUPID AF and pretty much sheep who will follow, engage and partake in ANYTHING’.. Guess he was right,” he tweeted. “Are we really this freaking slow in 2023… Lol.”

Brown then went off on him.

Crackhead a** Murray wanna die for a lie. Boy f***** up adding my name to that fairytale. Now somebody tell dope fiend a** Keith Murray we wanna book him for a walk [through]. (1500 and a bag of Jums).

Keith Murray visited The Art of Dialogue and blabbed about allegedly giving Foxy Brown and Shawnna oral sex. Brown and Shawnna have denied ever being intimate with the Def Squad rapper.

“Went into the hotel, and [Foxy Brown] gave me hardcore head. I ate her p****, but I never f***** her. And then she was with Kurupt at that time. So we was coming out of the hotel after she gave me head and we was coming and Kurupt was [also] coming.”

“It was [when] the East Coast-West Coast [beef was] goin’ on! I spinned off and went the other way, and she went right to him. That was around the time when she was wit’ him. That’s when I knew females are no f****** good.”

Since getting slammed by Brown and Shawnna, Murray has been quiet.

RELATED CONTENT: Foxy Brown And Shawnna Shoot Down Keith Murray’s Munch Claims