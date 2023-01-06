MadameNoire Featured Video

Foxy Brown and Shawnna responded to Keith Murray’s claims that he got hot and heavy with them. Via social media, both femcees threw jabs at the 1990’s rapper after he claimed to have performed oral sex on both women.

Shawnna noticed her social media page was getting some heavy traffic after Murray ran his mouth and told all the lurkers to scram in an Instagram Story post.

“If y’all here bc of Keith you can gone back home,” she wrote. “I know you leaf heads stick together…Goofy b****** I coulda agreed you dumb mf.”

She also poked fun at him with a montage of sound effects from the interview over her 2006 hit “Gettin’ Some.”

Foxy Brown also threw a jab at “The Most Beautifullest Thing In This World” rapper. “N***** ain’t pop since ‘I Shot Ya’,” she wrote in her IG Story.

Keith Murray didn’t hold back while discussing his alleged rendezvous with the female rappers back in the day. During a chat with The Art Of Dialogue, the Def Squad rep revealed that he’s a munch. He claimed that he and Foxy Brown played around while she was dating Kurupt.

We rocked hardcore. Went into the hotel and [Foxy Brown] gave me hardcore head. I ate her p****, but I never f***** her. And then she was with Kurupt at that time. So we was coming out of the hotel after she gave me head and we was coming and Kurupt was [also] coming. This was [when] the East Coast-West Coast [beef was] goin’ on. I spinned off and went the other way, and she went right to him. That was around the time when she was wit’ him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFM-YvXWy5k

Keith Murray Saw Women Differently After His Alleged Encounter With Foxy Brown

Murray said after his alleged munch session with the “I’ll Be Good” rapper, it changed his perspective on women. He also felt that since the East Coast and West Coast was beefing at the time, Brown was trying to use him to add fuel to the fire.

That’s when I knew females are no f****** good. She’s a main artist, whopping me off, married to this dude—but I don’t know if they were married at that time. It was around that era and they was beefing with the other girl Kurupt was with at that time. Could you imagine your wife a rapper wopping off a n**** and then walking. She was trying to use me. It could have been guns popping that night in there in that lobby.

Brown and Kurupt never tied the knot.

Keith Murray Said Shawnna Was The One That Got Away

In a separate interview, he claimed he also got to please Shawnna. He said he gave the Disturbing Tha Peace rapper oral sex twice: once in front of her friend and another time in her Mercedes-Benz. When he was talking about her, he described her as “another one that got away” and a “beautiful woman” who he wouldn’t mind seeing again.

“Shawnna was in the bed like this, so I walked up on the bed and I was touching her feet, massaging her,” he said. “Then I started massaging her legs, then boom, I start eating her p****.”

Take a look at what he said below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Truth Hurtz: Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Meg Thee Stallion, Twitter Holds The L