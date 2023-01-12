MadameNoire Featured Video

Pinky Cole, the CEO of Slutty Vegan, was looking forward to appearing on a segment of the TODAY show. Unfortunately, her segment was abruptly canceled. In an Instagram post, Cole shared that her segment was pulled due to her being sued by a former Bar Vegan employee over alleged unpaid wages.

Cole said she wasn’t familiar with the matter or employee because she doesn’t “run day to day operations at Bar Vegan.”

“What do I gain withholding someone’s hard earned money when my blessings overflow EVERYDAY?” she captioned the post. “When I’m helping people EVERYDAY! When I’m using my resources to put people on EVERYDAY.. employees included! My life’s work is in service, and this negativity don’t match my name. The people who know me, know I ONLY operate in integrity, so this is a wicked narrative especially when this is nothing more than an allegation.”

Pinky Cole Expressed Disappointment Over Losing ‘An Opportunity She Worked Her Entire Life For’

The DMV native added that she was advised by her lawyers to stay quiet about the matter. She said she couldn’t be hushed because now her “reputation is being compromised and I’m being removed from an opportunity that I worked my entire life for.”

“At the end of the day, my name means more to me than any money that could EVER go in my bank account- and I will NEVER let anybody destroy that. To get a call that I was removed from tomorrow’s show because they don’t want to be involved in the storylines, is bizarre to me, but all good. That’s the price you pay when you decide to be a boss. Double edged sword.”

No one behind the TODAY show has commented on her segment being canceled.

In brighter news, Cole recently purchased a space in Washington, D.C. for another Slutty Vegan location. She recently opened a location in Brooklyn and is now gearing up to open a Harlem location.