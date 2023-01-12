MadameNoire Featured Video

Jerrod Carmichael’s reference to Whitney Houston’s death during his hosting gig at the Golden Globes didn’t go over well with some viewers, but specifically the legendary singer’s estate.

Whitney’s longtime manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston spoke out against the wisecrack in a short comment shared with TMZ.

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste,” said Pat as the sole executor of the singer’s assets.

The outlet’s sources claim no one close to Whitney was given a head’s up before Carmichael namedropped the singer’s passing at the Globes.

Jerrod Carmichael’s Joke About Whitney Houston At The Golden Globes

Carmichael highlighted the Golden Globes’ venue—the Beverly Hilton—by reminding viewers and those present that the Los Angeles hotel is where Houston was found unconscious in a suite bathtub in 2012.

“Alright you guys, we are back. We are pressed for time but they wanted me to shout out the venue we’re in,” Carmichael said after the Globes returned from a commercial break. “So we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton, you guys — so uh, that’s very exciting.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner shared that Houston passed away at the age of 48 due to drowning in the bathtub and the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.”

Toxicology results showed that the beloved songstress also “had cannabis, Flexeril, Benadryl, and Xanax in her system at the time of her death,” according to Complex.

Carmichael has yet to comment on Pat Houston’s statement about his joke.

