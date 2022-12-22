MadameNoire Featured Video

Hitmaka is catching heat over a tweet where he implied that there are a lack of female rappers with elite bars.

“Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field,” he tweeted. “P**** rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact.”

The tweet is tone deaf and it’s not true. There are many “pretty female rappers” who are pushing their pen to the limit besides Nicki Minaj. There’s also a plethora of female emcees working with up and coming producers, so “hit producers” aren’t all that necessary. Perhaps he hasn’t leaned into the lyrics of Lola Brooke, Lady London, Dreamdoll and Connie Diamond. Rapsody has been rapping in plain sight for years. Megan thee Stallion has sexy lyrics and her lyrical prowess can’t be denied. Everything Cardi B touches turns to gold. City Girls are raunchy and push women to channel their inner bad b****. The point is that there are many more that can be spotlighted and women’s rap doesn’t have to be “rare.”

It’s odd the producer has grievances around women performing “p****y rap” when male rappers have been spitting the same, redundant bars about their penises and pockets for years. It’s not that the female rappers are carbon copied. It’s that there has been a surge of female rappers occupying hip-hop space and some men aren’t used to women dominating. They aren’t used to hip-hop being sexy, empowering or inclusive as it is now.

Quite frankly, male rappers make more “p****y rap” than the female rappers do, but I digress.

Baby Tate Had Bars Strictly For Hitmaka On Her Diss Track, “Pu$$y R@pp3r”

Since Hitmaka said there aren’t any female rappers with skills, Baby Tate hopped in the booth and gave him what he’s been missing. After his comments, she dropped a diss track called “Pu$$y R@pp3r” via Soundcloud. On the track she rapped:

N**** just said these female bars so wack, ain’t you writing ’em? Wonder why these hoes’ heads be so gassed up, boy, ain’t you hypin’ ’em? / Why this s*** so dead? Damn, you couldn’t put no life in ’em? / He a man writing about a p****, I knew he had a little dyke in him.

Asian Doll also chimed in about his comments and said just because the ladies are rapping for the ladies, it doesn’t mean all they talk about is their p****.

“I feel like why do n***** always worried bout what female rappers rap about? N***** been rapping bout the same thing since rap was invented,” she tweeted on Dec.19. “Ladies rap for the ladies not for you n***** & we running s*** rn so let us be US even tho I don’t only rap about my p**** still Stfu.”

Listen to “Pu$$y R@pp3r” below.