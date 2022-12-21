MadameNoire Featured Video

Americans love to get in the holiday spirit. It’s clear through their spending habits around this time of year. Statista reports that holiday décor spending has nearly doubled over the past two decades. As for holiday décor habits, a survey reported on SWNS Digital found that around 70 percent of Americans decorate their doors and windows during the holidays, yet most of the decorating budget goes to the tree. Seeing all of those lights, ornaments and bright colors around the holidays can bring a lot of cheer. But the materials and processing behind holiday décor isn’t always ethical or sustainable.

As MADAMENOIRE continues our weekly Put Your Money Where Your Values Are series, this week we focus on holiday décor. Holiday decorations already serve as a sign of our values – values of family, togetherness, gratitude and, for some, a belief in a certain religious figure or story. Why not let your values shine through your holiday decorations even more by sourcing them ethically? Here are simple ways to get started with ethical holiday décor.

Thrift Your Décor

One of the most ethical places to pick up holiday décor is a thrift store. Often made with plastic and non-biodegradable materials, many traditional holiday decorations wind up in landfills. In fact, Build with Rise reports that Americans create 25 percent more trash during the holidays.

You can do your part to reduce waste and not support mass production of decorations made from unsustainable practices by buying yours at a thrift store. Give that plastic tree or those inflatable reindeer a second life. Thrifted décor counts as ethical holiday décor.