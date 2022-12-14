MadameNoire Featured Video

Kehlani was sexually assaulted at one of her recent concerts. Now, the R&B star is opening up about the scary experience.

On Dec. 12, the 27-year-old Oakland native took to her Instagram story where she expressed her frustration over the startling situation.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” the “Good Life” singer wrote in a since-deleted post shared by Hip-Hop DX.

Kehlani continued on, noting how she was inappropriately touched as security escorted her through the crowd during her performance.

“I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME… That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing,” her post read. “This s— made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

According to Complex, Kehlani’s sexual assault incident happened as she was being escorted through her concert at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in the UK, where she recently wrapped up the European leg of her Blue Water Road Trip Tour.

Kehlani opens up about her assault story on Sunday Gems Podcast

Throughout her music career, Kehlani has been open about the emotional pain she has suffered since her traumatizing sexual abuse incident. In 2019, the singer opened up about her assault story during an interview on the Sunday Gems Podcast. She talked about her difficult healing process and why, at times, she’s still hesitant to talk about her experience on social media.

“There is nothing I can say that is new, that I feel like is providing a real take, that I feel isn’t gonna take away from the conversation,” she told the show’s host Reyna Biddy.

“I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain. All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting, suck my d*ck.’ You know what I’m saying?”

She’s also shown support for victims of abuse