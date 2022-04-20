MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 18, Superfly actor Kalaan “KR” Walker was finally convicted of serial rape after more than four years of litigation. Now, Kehlani, who claimed to have known some of the victims assaulted by the star, is speaking out.

The “Gangsta” hitmaker took to Instagram to share her thoughts about Walker’s conviction after he was found guilty of raping six women and girls, three of whom were 16-years-old, in addition to four other women. Many of the victims were aspiring actresses or models looking to break into the entertainment industry upon meeting the “Kings” alum. The egregious sexual assault incidents reportedly stemmed back to 2013.

“I did not forget who tore down the victims of sexual assault when this came out,” the R&B songstress told fans in a since-deleted video post.

“I did not forget what bloggers and blogs and platforms felt like they had to play neutral and give a rapist a platform for the sake of clicks and views when this came out. I hope all of y’all beat your own f––king a–– and eat your own words. This man is going to jail for the rest of his life, guilty as hell.”

Walker could face life in prison

While the rapper and musician was found guilty of sexually violating many of the victims, the judge acquitted him of charges connected to three other alleged victims, NBC Los Angeles reported. Initially, the 27-year-old had been accused of “more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims,” the publication added.

Back in September 2018, Walker was arrested for the allegations but was later released on bond. Now, the troubled artist could face life in prison. He’s due back in court on May 27, when his final verdict will be delivered.

Sydney Standford, one of Walker’s accusers, speaks out following the verdict

Sydney Standford, the victim who accused Walker of locking her inside of a car after a photoshoot in 2017 and viciously raping her, also came forward to express her emotions after the conviction. Struggling with tears, Standford said she was “immensely grateful” to Kehlani and to all of those who came forward to speak out against the atrocities.

“I honestly wasn’t even sure if there would ever be a day that I get to share this news with you guys. But the person who raped me and so many other people was found guilty today of rape and is facing a lot of time in prison…I’m so grateful for everybody who testified on the behalf of all of his victims because I know that not every single voice got the chance to be heard. I’m so grateful to the people who spoke up about the injustice that was happening and made our voices heard, specifically made my voice heard…,” said Standford.

This isn’t the first time Kehlani has spoken publically about Walker’s rape allegations

When the rape allegations surrounding Walker began to surface in 2021, Kehlani was one of the first stars to stand in solidarity with the women involved in the attacks, some of whom she claimed to be close friends with. In May of that year, the singer let off a series of tweets about the allegations, noting how Walker was posing as a photographer to prey on underage victims.

“I apologize in advance if everything i’m going to be retweeting involves rape & assault, i am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who i knew personally to be aggressive, dangerous & twisted,” she wrote in one of the since deleted posts, according to Complex. “He was released on bail & is back shooting photography of people (how he started assaulting folks in the first place, many of which were minors) and his case is still open and now his victims and their allies are being targeted and gaslit by him and his followers on social media. some are my FRIENDS. I STAND W YALL,” the mother of one added.

MADAMENOIRE previously reported that the star’s defense attorney claimed that he “was in consensual and voluntary contact” with all of the women who came forward with allegations.