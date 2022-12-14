MadameNoire Featured Video

In an emotional farewell to the Daily Show, Trevor Noah credited Black women for his successful career and support in teaching and shaping his life.

“I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.”

Noah’s tearful tribute went viral on social media; — trending on all platforms, was an ode to Black women that made our presence and contributions feel seen. As Black women, we are often invisible and constantly failed in America, — except perhaps when we’re blamed for everything wrong in America.

Sigh…

Because in the same world where we’re praised for being the sauce, Black women are being clowned after Derrick Jaxn’s scandalous behavior.

Derrick Jaxn is an American YouTube personality turned relationship guru and author. Jaxn’s content often centered on self-love, romance and the do’s and don’ts in relationships; — specifically geared toward Black women. He authored books such as A Cheating Man’s Heart (2013), Single Mothers Are For Grown Men (2017), Don’t Forget Your Crown and Things She Wishes You Understood (2019). Each book was written with women primarily in mind and led him to a huge following of over 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 700K followers on YouTube.

His social media come up compelled Jaxn to brand himself as a self-love ambassador and self-proclaimed relationship expert due to his platform, which contained affirming messages on relationships, honesty and loving Black women.

However, Jaxn’s content intended for Black women included accountability and criticism of male counterparts. As a result, men accused Jaxn of being nothing but a fraud who profited from pandering and manipulating Black women.

But were Jaxn’s male critics really upset because he was pandering to Black women or because he was exposing men?

Hmm…

In March 2021, Jaxn was exposed for cheating on his wife, Da’Naia Jackson in an exclusive interview with YouTube personality Tasha K and Candice De Medeiros, who alleged that Jaxn was cheating with throughout the marriage. Despite infidelity, Jackson decided to stick beside her husband after the news broke. A whole year later, she cursed critics who came for their marriage.

Though Jaxn addressed the rumors and contended he and his wife were separated during his entanglements with another woman, the news did irreparable damage to his marriage and brand.

On the heels of Art Basel Miami, Jaxn was exposed again by Tasha K after photos of him and a mystery woman surfaced online.





Shortly after, Jaxn announced his divorce from his wife of four years on Instagram, stating:

“Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce. “Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished.”

Jaxn’s divorce announcement not only resurfaced criticisms about his content but also critics on social media began trending after blaming Jaxn’s manipulative behavior on Black women. And it got even worse when such critics tried to convince us that Kevin Samuels was better for Black women.

—And this has all been upsetting me and my homegirls, ever since.

For Black women seeking love and relationships, there are often no limits to your how far we will go to pursue the best advice. From following, seemingly, happily married couples to renowned relationship experts, there is no doubt of our immense investment in attaining the love we feel we deserve.

There’s a big grift business in pandering to Black women. With lots of money to be made, narrative twisters and agendas succeeded by lying and manipulating our demographic. But to contend that Black women played a role in the Ponzi scheme against us is preposterous.

Black women aren’t responsible for Jaxn’s behavior or manipulation—and it is probable we won’t be appreciating Kevin Samuels rhetoric any time soon.

Derrick Jaxn and Kevin Samuels are one and the same. Both are opposite extremes on a pandering spectrum, becoming famous by centering content on Black women.

Sure, Derrick Jaxn may have pulled the wool over many women’s eyes, but the one really played is his wife. He was also integral in exposing men other men, who like himself want to get over on Black women and the ones who actually hate us.

—And, for that, we thank him.

