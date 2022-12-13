MadameNoire Featured Video

When Drake called himself the “Certified Lover Boy” on his last LP, he wasn’t lying. He recently made a purchase that shows he lives up to his name.

The OVO owner just purchased a necklace with 42 diamonds on it to symbolize every time he wanted to propose. The jeweler, Alex Moss, said the chain is called “Previous Engagements,” TMZ reported. According to a video showcasing the impressive piece, it took 14 months to create with each diamond being hand selected.

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” the video says. “Each stone meticulously said, utilizing the eagle core technique. Previous engagements for all the times he thought about it, but never did. A true wonder of the jewelry world presented by Alex Moss New York and Drake.”

Lay your eyes on it below.

Drake Is A Lover Boy And Wants To Settle Down One Day

During a visit to The Howard Stern Show, Drake opened up about his love life. He admitted that one day he can see himself walking down the aisle.

“I’m sure I could [be married],” he said.

The “Rich Flex” rapper also admitted that he can’t help but date multiple women at one time.

“I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about each girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living,” he said.

He added that he could see himself settling down once his career isn’t his priority.

“I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us. That addiction of work and success and forward movement is over. I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late,” he added. “Hopefully, I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

If you didn’t see the interview, check it out below.