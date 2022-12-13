MadameNoire Featured Video

Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. During a segment where she was promoting her annual holiday fundraiser and toy drive, she burst into tears because trying to get donations has taken a toll on her.

“I’m sorry. It’s just been really hard to try and get money and stuff for this event because people haven’t been treating me very nice and it’s been really hard,” she said through the tears while being comforted by Hall and Kendrick Sampson.

Copeny shared on social media that she was under pressure to meet her goal in less than a week.

“Yes I cried on National tv,” she tweeted. “People tend to think I am always happy, but people sometimes are not nice. This year has been so hard to fundraise and even with the toy donation we still need to get closer to my goal. I have under a week to fundraise.”

People heard her cry and the donations came pouring in. Her GoFundMe goal was $25,000 and she now has raised $66,759. Actor Rel Howery donated $2,000.

“In 24 hours y’all not only met my goal, but doubled it,” she tweeted. “You just helped me make Christmas even more magical for the kids in my community who go without more often then not. Thank you so much. Only happy tears over here tonight.”

Copeny has been hosting an annual Christmas event in her hometown of Flint, Michigan since 2017.

“Every year I try to outdo myself from the previous year,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page. “I love Christmas, and being able to spread the magic of Christmas to other kids is my favorite thing to do.”

While accepting her People’s Champion Award at this year’s 2022 People’s Choice Award, Lizzo spotlighted 17 activists. Little Miss Flint was one of them due to her work raising awareness about the water crisis in Flint.

“I am here tonight, because to be an icon isn’t about how long you have had your platform,” Lizzo said. “Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career, I have used my platform to amplify marginalized voices, so tonight I am sharing this honor.”