The untimely death of Shanquella Robinson has gained worldwide attention — and a rally held in the 25-year-old’s hometown over the weekend demanded her family’s justice.

The event was held in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Little Rock AME Zion Church on Dec. 10.

A representative from Winston-Salem University, which Robinson attended, said the 25-year-old’s “spirit lives on” at the institution.

Others who came to rally included civil servants, community leaders and family friends, according to ABC News.

“I’m going to be honest — this is tough. This is hard,” said Charlotte’s mayor pro team, Braxton Winston. “How many words of comfort can you bring to a situation like this?”

“There’s so much grief in our community,” he added, before telling the Robinson family, “I assure you this community will not forget you.”

Shanquella Robinson’s Passing

Robinson passed away in late October within 24 hours of arriving in San Jose del Cabo on vacation with six friends. The 25-year-old’s mother claims one of the travelers on the friends’ trip told her that Robinson passed away from alcohol poisoning.

However, an autopsy reported Robinson died from a severe spinal cord injury and a dislocated neck about 15 minutes after she was injured. The conflicting reports gained the world’s attention as video footage from the travelers’ time in Mexico showed Robinson receiving a brutal beating at the group’s vacation rental.

The FBI launched an investigation into Robinson’s death last month, and an arrest warrant for the crime of femicide was issued in Mexico. The Robinson family held the 25-year-old’s funeral on Nov. 19.

“There were thousands of people that didn’t make it into the services a couple weeks ago,” said Mario Black, the founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte, during a press briefing announcing the Dec. 10 rally. “So this is the opportunity to come and show their support with the Robinson family again and to love on them and basically let them know that we stand with them.”

“It’s justice for Shanquella Robinson until justice is served,” Black emphasized.

