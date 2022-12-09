MadameNoire Featured Video

Shanquella Robinson’s mother said those who traveled with her late daughter to Mexico were picking their funeral outfits shortly after the 25-year-old’s death.

Sallamondra Robinson alleges the “friends” who went to San Jose del Cabo with Shanquella chatted with her about what they would wear to Shanquella’s homegoing service.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the Winston-Salem student’s family laid her to rest on Nov. 19.

“They was crying and said they never had a fight [and] they even sat there and said what they were picking out to wear to the funeral,” recalled Sallamondra. “They sat down here and we were talking about what colors we were gonna wear and what we were gonna do. And they sat here and picked out what they were wearing to the funeral.”

“She’s on my mind — the first thing when I wake up in the morning, the first thing, the first thought that’s in my mind is her, Shanquella,” the 25-year-old’s mother added.

“She was a beautiful person on the outside and a very beautiful person on the inside. She just had a beautiful spirit,” added Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson.

Play

Shanquella Robinson’s Death

Sallamondra said Shanquella was excited about her trip to Mexico with the six other travelers.

Despite one of the 25-year-old’s friends telling Sallamondra that Shanquella passed away from alcohol poisoning, the latter’s autopsy revealed she died from a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Shanquella Robinson’s Family Still Searching For Answers Nearly A Month After Her Death: ‘The FBI Is Not Telling Anything'”

The death certificate also highlighted that Shanquella passed away 15 minutes after her injuries were inflicted.

Video footage from the trip in late October has amassed outcry on social media for justice for Shanquella’s family.

The recordings show the 25-year-old seemingly defenseless as she was brutally beaten by another woman. A man in the background can be heard asking “Quella” if she can “at least fight back.”

“All six of them had an opportunity to stop that situation,” said Bernard. “Neither one of them didn’t do nothing about it.”

“Who gave them the right to take a life,” the 25-year-old’s father said emotionally. “They ain’t giving her no kind of care, no help — I can just feel her suffering, the last breath that she took out of her body.”

RELATED CONTENT: “What Is Femicide? A Look At What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Might Be Charged With”