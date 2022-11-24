MadameNoire Featured Video

This article contains graphic and/or violent imagery that some readers and viewers may find uncomfortable.

The mass call for justice in Shanquella Robinson’s death has been answered just ahead of Thanksgiving Day. ABC News reported that Mexican officials have issued the first arrest warrant for the “alleged perpetrator” responsible for causing fatal injuries inflicted on the Charlotte, North Carolina hairdresser.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, said in a statement:

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her[s] who is the direct aggressor. Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit…,”

For those who are not familiar, femicide is a gender-based hate crime which involves the intentional murder of women and girls for being female. Salamondra Robinson, the victim’s mother, got a sense of relief upon learning the news of the arrest warrant.

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling,” the grieving mother stated. “That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”

Initially, it was reported that Robinson, 25, died of alcohol poisoning while on vacation in Cabo with six friends until an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “severe spinal cord injury and a dislocated neck.” MADAMENOIRE recently reported on a video that circulated social media and revealed a woman laying hands on Robinson—who happened to be unclothed in the recording—beating her about the head, neck and back, before slamming her body to the ground. The violent visual sent ripples across the internet, causing outrage amongst viewers who called foul play, and for justice in the young woman’s case. Details surrounding the vicious attack are still unclear but being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kyrie Irving, NBA basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets contributed $115,000 to Robinson’s funeral fund on GoFundMe.

Robinson was laid to rest on Nov. 19.

MN will continue to update this story as new information unfolds.

