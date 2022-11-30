MadameNoire Featured Video

The Florida man who went viral back in 2018 over his unusually wide neck in his mugshot, has landed behind bars again. Charles McDowell, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and withholding support for a child or spouse, according to the Escambia County Jail website.

According to KCBY, McDowell is accused of showing up to a woman’s home after sending her threatening messages. His arrest warrant was issued in August but he wasn’t arrested until Nov. 27. He is being held without bond.

McDowell went viral in 2018 after he was arrested for fleeing/eluding police and charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession of controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment.

He was arrested in 2019 as well for second-degree marijuana possession, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, improper lane usage and eluding police, WVSN reported.

Charles McDowell Recorded Music After Going Viral

After going viral, McDowell joined Shrimp Gang, a collective of other folks who had gone viral. He even recorded a song with a man known as Daddy Long Neck, who obviously has an unusually long neck. In 2020, they released a track called “Neckst Big Thing.” The video has almost six million views on YouTube. On the song he rapped:

B**** said I’m the next big thing Shut the f*** up and suck this big neck Daddy Long Neck, smokin’ on the propane Suck my d*** in the whip, she just gave me brain B**** said I’m the next big thing Shut the f*** up and suck this big neck Wide Neck, smokin’ on the propane Suck my d*** in the whip, just give me brain

Just three weeks ago he uploaded a vlog titled “A day with WideNeck400.” On Instagram, his followers skyrocketed to one million after he went viral.

