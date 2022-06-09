MadameNoire Featured Video

An unidentified man from Fort Lauderdale crashed an SUV into a FedEx truck while he was allegedly receiving oral sex.

According to Local 10 News, the eyebrow-raising incident occurred on June 2. Officials from the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue team said the man was receiving oral sex from a woman sitting in the passenger seat when the car crashed head-on into the FedEx truck on Thursday evening.

“The two individuals inside the SUV were reportedly naked,” the news outlet noted. The driver sustained minor injuries to his private area due to the collision.

It’s unclear whether the individuals will be charged for the incident, but reckless driving in the state of Florida can come with hefty consequences. Individuals convicted of the crime could face up to 90 days of jail time and a fine of $500 or more, according to the Florida statute.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that people have been caught freaking behind the wheel.

In 2017, a couple was arrested after they crashed their car while having sex. Shockingly, the couple’s 3-month-old child was sitting in the backseat when the incident occurred. Officials reportedly found the couple naked and intoxicated when they arrived at the scene.

Thankfully, the baby was unharmed following the collision. According to News Week, the female passenger suffered broken bones from the incident.

As for the driver, he was arrested on a slew of charges including child endangerment, vehicular assault and suspicion of driving under the influence. He had three DUIs prior to the incident.

Back in November 2021, another daring couple from Florida was arrested after they were caught engaging in oral sex in the back of a cop car.

The driver and his lady were arrested for a suspended license minutes before the patrol officer caught them in action. According to reports, the male suspect allegedly told his partner “baby, we should record an OnlyFans video back here” minutes before they began having oral sex.

RELATED CONTENT: Want To Up Your Oral Sex Game? Try These Tips