Monica’s Halloween cosplay of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ 1994 mugshot is getting mixed reviews.

“The Boy Is Mine” singer’s replication of Lopes’ mugshot was spot on, although some social media users also thought it was distasteful.

TLC fans may recall Lopes was arrested in the 90s for setting fire to her boyfriend Andre Rison’s $1.3 million Atlanta home.

Monica’s costume included Lopes’ hairstyle, a floral print dress, and the bruise just above Lopes’ lip.

Monica’s image also had a sign like the one Lopes did in her infamous photo, which read “Fulton County Police Department. Atlanta, Georgia.”

Social Media’s Response To Monica’s Left Eye Halloween Costume

“Why would Monica dress up as left eye the night she was abused & include the bruise that man left on her mouth?” one Twitter user asked. “& ppl in the comments saying she ate like wtf goin on fr is everyone okay? What happened to not glamorizing domestic violence… how are we back at square one. I give up.”

“Monica was very tacky & unhinged for that Left Eye costume,” another added. “That mugshot was a result of a whole domestic violence situation, that’s gross.”

Lopes’ TLC groupmate T-Boz contrastingly thought Monica’s costume was funny.

“Haaaaaaaa, u crazy, love it!,” the latter commented under Monica’s post.

“Funny story, I dressed her that day,” T-Boz said, revealing that she was with her Lopes before the firey incident went down.

“And my mama said ‘Why u give her that ugly a*s dress… And I said ‘That’s what she picked.’ But like why did I [have] that dress in the first place lol. Miss My Sister,” T-Boz mused before emphasizing how Monica nailed the costume. “Funny … U did that.”

Monica has since deleted the post of herself as Left Eye from her Instagram.

See other reactions to her costume below.

