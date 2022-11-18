MadameNoire Featured Video

Baby Phat is more than just a fashion brand for Kimora Lee Simmons. It’s a way of expanding legacy.

The supermodel, reality star, and fashion mogul recently spoke with PEOPLE about the Y2K brand’s comeback and latest collaboration with Forever 21.

Kimora, a mother of five, posed with her children for the collaboration’s new ski season inspired campaign.

As she spoke with the outlet, the model explained that the campaign was only one of many ways her children are involved with the brand.

“It’s exciting to see the girls grow up,” she said of her two eldest kids, Ming Lee Simmons, 22, and Aoki Lee Simmons, 20. “Obviously, they’re independent, they have their own will and wishes.”

“I’m trying to create for them a very strong business sense and a very strong sense of independence and autonomy,” added Kimora, 47. “I want them to know that I’m growing something for them — me and them. That’s it. Me and my five kids.”

“It’s about creating that legacy,” she continued. “I want [them] to understand the legacy of the business that was created for [them]. It’s been a 20 year plus ride and I want them to understand that. I think today a lot of kids go to school and come out and they don’t know how to secure a mortgage. They don’t know how to invest. They don’t know how to take a dollar and turn it into five. I want [my kids] to understand those things and have fun. And I think they do.”

In addition to the daughters she shares with Phat Farm founder Russell Simmons, Kimora shares 13-year-old Kenzo Lee Hounsou with ex Djimon Honsou.

The proud mama gushed over him, telling PEOPLE the teen “is 6 foot 2.”

“So he’s kind of taken the lead in terms of the height and the whole modeling thing,” she said of Kenzo, adding, “But I think the others are hot on his tails.”

Kimora’s brood also includes her sons Gary Lee, 13, whom she adopted in 2020, and 7-year-old Wolfe Lee Leissner, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tim Leissner.

