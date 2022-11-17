MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite Destiny’s Child having disbanded 16 years ago and all its members being successful powerhouses within the group and individually, comparisons about its groupmates unfortunately still rear their ugly heads.

Both Kelly Rowland and the internet have recently addressed the unwarranted notion, following Peter Rosenberg asking Rowland what it was like for her to “play second” to “brightest light on planet Earth,” aka Beyoncé.

“Here’s the thing, light attracts light. I am light. So I am a beautiful brown shining light. So I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s,” Rowland responded on the Nov. 16 episode of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, which Rosenberg co-hosts. “I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves.”

“So I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else. I love Bey, I know that she’s a light. But I know that I’m a light too,” Rowland continued.

Rosenberg clearly didn’t pick up on Rowland’s message, as the co-host pushed things further by saying, “You could have rested on your laurels. Like, ‘Hey I’m a part of an iconic group. My best friend’s the biggest star in the world, we’re awesome.'”

Rowland interrupted the co-host and stood her ground on the fact that both she and Beyoncé are iconic.

“Yes, and her best friend slash sister is one of the biggest stars in the world too,” she told Rosenburg, referring to her own superstar status. “So it’s like, people only see things one sided. I don’t like when people put one person in one place. We both shine together.”

Rowland emphasized that she and Beyoncé have opened doors for others, just as other women and girl groups opened doors for them to shine their talents as individuals and within Destiny’s Child.

“Don’t be so limited. I feel like people who compare are limited in their minds. And they limit themselves and so do not do that to other people,” Rowland emphasized.

Rosenberg has since issued Rowland an apology, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Peep the interview and tweets reacting to the moment down below.

