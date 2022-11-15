MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend has finally filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, Nyonisela Sioh has filed for divorce from Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who he has been married to since 2016. In legal docs, it stated that they have been separated since September 2021 and that there weren’t any plans to reconcile.

This doesn’t coincide with what Tehmeh-Sioh claimed in her lawsuit against Leakes earlier this year. Tehmeh-Sioh sued Leakes for allegedly ruining her marriage by dating Sioh while they were together. In the lawsuit, she claimed that Leakes’ posts on social media of she and Sioh have caused her humiliation and emotional distress. She claimed that Sioh and Leakes “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without [her] knowledge or consent.” She added that Sioh “repeatedly lied to [her] about his whereabouts.”

“As a result of the adulterous relationship between [Leakes] and [Sioh], the love and affection which existed between [Tehmeh-Sioh] and [Sioh] was alienated, estranged, and destroyed,” the lawsuit read according to Page Six.

Tehmeh-Sioh is seeking $100,000 in damages. It isn’t clear if Leakes and Sioh were dating before September 2021 but they were first seen together in December 2021 on social media.

Tehmeh-Sioh and Sioh share one child together an 11-year-old son.

NeNe Leakes Denies Being A Homewrecker

After being sued, NeNe Leakes came forward and denied all claims that she broke up her boyfriend’s marriage.

“I’m already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never,” she said on Instagram Live. “Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey.”

Sioh is her first serious relationship since losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September 2021. Before his death, he gave Leakes his blessing to go on and find love again.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” she told The Shade Room. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”