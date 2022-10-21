MadameNoire Featured Video

Charlamagne tha God claims Kanye West may not be the most forthcoming about the reasons behind his hate train toward Pete Davidson.

Pop culture fans will remember that West made his disdain for Davidson very clear earlier this year while the SNL star was still dating the rapper’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

During a recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne recalled West calling him up and being upset about Davidson’s… ahem… manhood.

Charlamagne recalled West telling him it was important they “save the new Marilyn Monroe” — referring to Kardashian.

The Breakfast Club co-host said he replied back, “You know Pete is my friend, right?”

Charlamagne then claimed that after West went “on and on,” the rapper yelled, “My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?! My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you’re telling me that’s your friend?! When you’re supposed to be [for the] culture?!”

“He’s screaming on the phone,” Charlamagne emphasized, describing West’s alleged outburst.

“What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?” the host added.

“Don’t make me tell everyone why you’re really mad,” Charlamagne also recalled telling West during a separate conversation after the host dubbed the rapper “Donkey of the Day.”

“The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f–ks with you, alright? And you said to that to me,” Charlamagne said. “But he gets on the interview and acts like he don’t know where that came from.”

“The motherf–ker is a master manipulator,” the host said of West. “When a man yells at you, ‘My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?’ What does that even mean?”

The initial alleged conversation happened in November 2021 — in the early stages of Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship — according to Hollywood Unlocked .

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012, became engaged the following year, and tied the knot in 2014.

They now share four children, ages 3 to 9 years old.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and the legalities of the couple’s split remain ongoing until its ultimately finalized.

Kardashian and Davidson cut their romantic ties in August 2022.

