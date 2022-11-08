MadameNoire Featured Video

Takeoff’s funeral has been scheduled for Nov. 11, TMZ reported. The late Migos rapper’s homegoing will take place at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta.

Multiple media outlets say that the emotional event is set to pull in a large crowd, too. The massive sports venue, which is home to the Atlanta Hawks, can hold more than 20,000 people, just enough room for all of his close loved ones and family to give him a proper send-off and celebrate his iconic legacy. It’s unclear whether the funeral will be open to the public.

Rev. Jesse Curney, III of the New Mercies Christian Church will officiate the service, which will begin at 1:00 p.m., according to the outlet.”I was really sad to hear the news,” Rev. Curney said in a statement. “Kirsnick has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”Fans have been mourning the loss of the 28-year-old Hip-Hop star ever since news broke of his tragic shooting on Nov. 1. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 1) morning after a shootout occurred at the 810 Billiards & Bowling venue in Houston. Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, was also with him during the time of the fatal incident. Law enforcement believes that a few angry words were exchanged between Quavo and others after he lost a dice game at the bowling alley, TMZ noted in a separate article. The argument quickly turned ugly and gunfire erupted as a result. Earlier this week, an autopsy report revealed that Takeoff died from fatal shooting injuries to the head and torso, officials from The Harris County Medical Examiner said. Fans and celebs pay tribute to Takeoff Fans and celebs have been honoring the late rapper’s untimely passing with a bevy of emotional tributes. Graffiti artist Armondo “Ape” Monoletti created a stunning mural of the Hip-Hop titan in Atlanta, just hours after the tragic news broke. Over the weekend, friends and family of the rapper held an emotional candlelight vigil in the city.

NBA star LeBron James paid tribute to the late MC by replicating the same custom suit he wore months ago. Before heading into his game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the 37-year-old basketball star showed up to his pre-game conference wearing a dapper black suit, shades, and a shiny Jesus medallion over his tie. The outfit looked exactly like the dapper ensemble Takeoff wore back in June when he celebrated the birthday of Quality Control label CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

“If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff !!” The LA Lakers star wrote of the touching tribute on Instagram.

“Still doesn’t feel real to me! Rest in Paradise Rocket Man™️.”

Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff began performing with Quavo, and his cousin Offset, as Migos in 2008. The trio skyrocketed to fame after the release of their 2013 single, “Versace.” Their success continued to blossom in 2016 after they broke the charts with their viral hit “Bad and Boujee” alongside Lil Uzi Vert.

