If you’re used to sleeping alone, sharing a bed with another person could be difficult or even impossible.

There is this stigma around couples who sleep separately, but snoozing side-by-side is not a necessity of a healthy relationship. In fact, for some couples, it’s the very thing that causes their relationship to unravel.

People need their sleep and not everyone sleeps well next to another person. That’s why more and more couples are considering a “sleep divorce.”

A sleep divorce is simply the decision to sleep separately, but remain together. One survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Slumber Cloud found that 19 percent of people say their partner is the biggest obstacle to a good night’s rest. And an astounding 46 percent say they’re open to a sleep divorce. So, is a sleep divorce right for you? Here are things to consider.

Well-Rested Couples Are Happy Couples

You might fear that sleeping separately could harm your emotional bond, but sleeping poorly can also have that effect. A study reported on Science Direct found that couples who sleep less than seven hours per night are more likely to fight than those who clock seven plus hours of Zzz’s. When you don’t sleep well, you become more irritable and more reactive to conflict. That’s not good for a relationship.