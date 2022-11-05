MadameNoire Featured Video

Asian Doll is behind bars. The Dallas native has been sentenced to 45 days in jail. She revealed on Instagram that there was a warrant for her arrest that she had no knowledge of.

“I was wanted for one whole year and didn’t even know,” she captioned her mugshot. “Be back in 45 days. See y’all soon.”

She arrested on Oct. 29 for speeding and driving without a license, according to public records. Asian Doll, born Misharron Jermeisha Allen, had a warrant for failing to appear in court. Once this was discovered, she was sentenced to jail time.

She had to cancel appearances in Alabama and Washington, D.C due to this arrest.

Asian Doll Has A Message For Those Who Turned Their Back On Her

While in jail, Asian Doll has had access to the internet. Besides going on Instagram Live and talking to her fans, she also shared a few things on her Instagram story. In one post, the 25-year-old rapstress said she’s hurt that people she would do anything for haven’t been there for her.

Everybody that literally left me in jail, just know I won’t be here forever and when I come home it will be the start of something new. I will remember everybody I called that didn’t answer or text back. I was the type to give anything and everything to anyone that I love & to see the same energy not applied to me is heartbreaking! Everybody that smiled in my face and told me they got me, they don’t.

The “No Exposing” rapper added that now she sees that all she has is her family.