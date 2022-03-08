MadameNoire Featured Video

Back in late February, the family of model and conservative pundit Zoe Sozo Bethel revealed the devastating news that the 27-year-old died after sustaining critical injuries from an undisclosed accident. Now, startling details have been released about her mysterious death.

According to the DailyMail, the former Miss Alabama for America Strong winner died after she allegedly ran “‘full speed’ towards a third-floor balcony railing” and jumped off. Police authorities said witnesses claimed Bethel was “acting strange” and “pacing back and forth” before she committed suicide. Bethel’s five-year-old daughter was said to have witnessed the tragic incident and overheard her mother praying, just before she fell to her death, landing in the first-floor parking lot. However, Bethel’s brother, Santiago Roman, refuted some of the details in the police report, telling the publication that the young star had accidentally fallen over the balcony. Bethel was visiting Roman at his Miami condo when the incident occurred on Feb. 10. He was also with her during the tragic moment.

The happy media personality, who previously worked with the Students for Life organization and as a political commentator at Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), was hospitalized in a coma for a week right before she succumbed to “devastating brain injuries” on Feb. 18. A police report obtained by the DailyMail revealed that Zoe took an “unknown amount” of “unknown suspected narcotics” while out to dinner with her brother. A separate report claimed that “16.9 grams of an unknown type” drug was recovered from the scene.

“The victim ingested a small amount of the substance. Mr. Roman asked what’s that substance and she replied that it was a form of cannabis that helps her relax given to her by a friend” the report read. As of now, Bethel’s death has been ruled as a suicide by authorities.

However, the Alabama native’s family adamantly denies the allegations, arguing that she would have never killed herself intentionally, as she was a “devout believer in Jesus,” but a second account stated that Zoe was speaking to another one of her brothers, Zion Lemuel Bethel, leading up to the tragic fall. He told authorities that his sister sounded “distressed and at one point started to pray before she jumped.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Bethel’s family created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and medical expenses. As of Mar. 8, the campaign has generated more than $50,000, but it’s still shy of its $500,000 goal.

