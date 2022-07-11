MadameNoire Featured Video

Gunna and his legal team are facing more bad news.

During a virtual bond hearing on July 7, prosecutors claimed the rapper is connected to an incident in May: A nurse allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into jail for him.

The nurse was reportedly trying to bring 6.8 ounces of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco into the prison, WSB-TV 2 reports.

When confronted, the nurse reportedly fled the scene and left her bag containing the drugs.

She was later apprehended by the authorities in Mississippi after a month on the run, according to the outlet.

Gunna’s Case

On July 7, a judge also denied Gunna’s most recent request for bond.

He’ll now remain incarcerated until his trial begins in January 2023.

Known for popular songs including “P power,” “pushing P” and “Banking On Me,” Gunna was arrested earlier this year in connection to a 56-count RICO indictment targeting Young Slime Life or YSL, a group Atlanta prosecutors allege is a criminal street gang.

Born Sergio Kitchens, the rapper faces one racketeering charge related to the RICO indictment. Twenty-eight other defendants were named, including rapper Young Thug.

Gunna is also accused of leading a separate street gang with ties in the Atlanta metro area, WSB-TV 2 detailed.

“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of south Fulton,” said prosecutors in court Thursday, according to the outlet. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”

In a statement written by the artist that was shared on his Instagram account on June 14, Gunna said,

“Growing up from where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamed my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones.”

“My entire life, I’ve seen Black men, Black women and Black children constantly attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used and held captive,” the rapper continued.

Gunna continues to maintain his innocence despite the charges against him and prosecutors’ claims.

Read the full letter to his fans below.

