Bethune-Cookman University announced on Monday that former women’s basketball star Kendra Cooper died at the age of 27 on October 26.

The Wildcats standout had an array of accolades during her playing career. Cooper set a school record for career 3-pointers made with 259 and currently holds the sixth spot on the all-time scoring list with 1,302 points.

She played for Bethune Cookman from 2013 to 2017.

“It was an absolute honor to have been entrusted by her parents to be her coach,” said the All-MEAC guard’s former coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis. “Her legendary impact on B-CU, the MEAC, her coaches, teammates, the administration, and her friends will never be forgotten. Kendra Cooper left as a champion.”

Demetria Frank, Cooper’s Former Teammate at Bethune Cookman shared her thoughts on Social media about Cooper’s passing as well.

“My heart is broken for her family, coaches, teammates & BCU community,” said Frank.

“Coop’s legacy will be remembered as a CHAMPION! Thank you for listening & thank you for believing.”

Chandler McCabe, another one of Cooper’s former coaches who is now an Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at George Mason University wrote a heartfelt note to her former player on social media.

“To this day I look for you in the young women we recruit. A dog. A fearless competitor. A gym rat before all the social media posts. A real hooper. A dedicated and loving young person finding their way in life. I wish more than anything in the world that I didn’t have to write this post. But that’s not my place,” said McCabe.

“He has a bigger purpose for you now and as hard as that is to accept, I can promise you that I will make sure that your legacy is carried on forever. You taught me so much about this coaching thing and if you know Coop, you know I’m not talking about the basketball aspect. I’m so proud of the job you completed here on this Earth. I will love you forever and ever, Coop.”

Cooper, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, was integral in leading the Wildcats to two regular-season MEAC championships and two appearances in the WNIT. She was also named to two all-conference teams and claimed Boxtorow first-team All-American honors in 2016.

The cause of her death hasn’t been revealed. She is survived by her parents Mike and Angelia as well as her brother Evan.

