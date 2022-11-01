MadameNoire Featured Video

Julia Roberts recently revealed a little-known fact regarding her connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

The Golden Globe winner discussed the fun fact while speaking with Gayle King during HISTORYTalks, a conversation produced in a collaboration by the A+E Network and The History Channel.

Julia highlighted that the good reverend MLK and his wife were the ones who paid the hospital bill to cover her birth costs back in 1967.

The actress, 55, explained the Kings’ kind act was the family’s way of thanking her parents for one done previously.

“Her research is very good,” Julia said smilingly, speaking to Gayle.

Noting that her parents “couldn’t pay for the hospital bill,” the actress said the Roberts and Kings had a good relationship.

“My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop,” Julia shared. “And one day, Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids.”

“My mom is like, ‘Sure come on over,'” the actress recounted. “And so they just all became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

Speaking on the Roberts’ gesture, Gayle said, “Yeah, because in the ’60s, you didn’t have little Black children interacting with little white kids in acting school. And your parents were like, ‘Come on in.’ I think that’s extraordinary, and it sort of lays the groundwork for who you are.”

“Oh, absolutely,” Julia responded.

Bernice King Reacts

The Kings’ youngest child, Bernice King, confirmed Julia’s story with a tweet sharing a clip of the actress’ conversation with Gayle.

“Grateful that #JuliaRoberts shared this story with @GayleKing and that so many people have been awed by it,” tweeted Bernice. “I know the story well, but it is moving for me to be reminded of my parents’ generosity and influence. #CorettaScottKing #MLK.”

