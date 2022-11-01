MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s that time of the year! Even though today is Halloween, celebs still celebrated over the weekend. This Halloweekend had both some truly amazing costumes and some less eye-catching ones. Several celebrities displayed their costumes on social media, and some went out to events. Halloween is the time of year when people explore the sexiest, scariest, and silliest costumes they can imagine.

But during Halloween, we still expect nothing less than the best. Celebrities frequently go all out during holidays like this. The best costume, makeup, and hair stylists are at the celebrities’ disposal. Even with all of this in mind, celebrities often fail to hit the mark with their costumes.

This is the first Halloween, post-pandemic, and celebrities are not holding back their creativity. Here are the best and worst celebrity costumes this spooky season:

1. Ciara and Sienna

Venus and Serena William’s vintage “Got Milk?” commercial was replicated by Ciara and her daughter Sienna this Halloween, who both look stunning.

2. Lori Harvey

Beyoncé?! Lori Harvey is simply killing it this Halloween as she recreated iconic looks from Beyoncé music videos. From the visuals to the outfits, Lori ate!

3. Diddy

Talk about staying in character. Diddy did not hold back on his Halloween costume as Heath Ledger’s, The Joker.

4. Halle Bailey and DDG

We love a good couples costume! Halle and DDG dressed up as Avatars for this Halloween.

5. Keke Palmer

This look is so good you would think it was real. Keke showed out as X-men Origins: Rogue, accompanied by a video that has us asking for more.

6. Latto

The special effects and graphics are insane. Big Latto looks amazing as the Corpse Bride.

7. CoCo Jones

Coco Jones is not new to this, she is simply true to this. Coco went as a Clover this Halloween and received praise from Gabrielle Union herself!

8. Kim Kardashian

Kim stunned this Halloween as Mystique from the Marvel Universe. The realistic and vibrant Halloween costume screams, that girl!

Honorable Mention: Her kids!

9. Karrueche

Alexa, play “Alien Superstar” by Beyoncé. Karrueche went off with a custom piece inspired by Beyoncé’s hit song, “Alien Superstar.”

10. Lizzo

Although, it’s not the absolute worst, it’s not the best as Lizzo is a showstopper. We were just expecting more.

11. Doja Cat

Doja Cat made this costume list, because honestly, I don’t know what this costume is…

12. MGK and Megan Fox

MGK and Megan Fox are receiving a ton of backlash as they dressed up as former celebrity pairing, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The two have been accused of being insensitive due to the alleged abuse that took place in their relationship.

13. John Boyega

John Boyega stepped out as Eazy E for Halloween. However, folks invaded his comments expressing how he looked like Lionel Richie and DJ Quick.

14. Kerry Washington

Kerry clearly has the jokes as she dressed up as none other than Lionel Richie. Can we talk about how she nailed that stare down?

15. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns

These two left the door open as they dressed up as the musical duo Silk Sonic.

