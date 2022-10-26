MadameNoire Featured Video

Lupita Nyong’o will shine bright like a diamond as the new and first global face of De Beers.

The Wakanda Forever star will be a part of the brand’s “Where It Begins” campaign, which highlights “the story of a De Beers diamond, from its discovery as a rough diamond at the source, through its transformation into beautifully crafted jewellery.”

“I’m honored to be the first Global Ambassador for De Beers,” Nyong’o said in a statement.

“This campaign brings to life the transformative power that I feel when I wear De Beers’ diamond creations and the pride in knowing where they come from and the good they do. Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world.”

“There is something profound about wearing an object that was formed literally millions of years ago in the earth’s mantle,” the actress said about how wearing diamonds makes her feel. “No more of it will ever be made by our planet. Wearing something so elemental and so resilient makes me feel both humbled and empowered, beautiful and confident, and ultimately very magnetic.”

The Where It Begins campaign launches globally on Nov. 3, according to a press release by the brand.

De Beers, Diamond Mining, and Africa’s Role

While Russia is the biggest producer of diamonds currently, countries in Africa, including Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, South Africa and Namibia remain some of the world’s largest mining hubs.

Despite the continent’s rich abundance of natural resources and luxury goods, corruption and high demands globally have contributed to diamond mining being a divisive topic.

Poverty caused by low wages, child labor and unsafe working conditions influence the complex relationships many African nations have with the industry, according to Brilliant Earth.

Often, a lack of investment in local communities from diamond companies and governments aid in keeping some without the economic empowerment they seek through their labor in the various levels of the diamond mining industry.

“Irresponsible” diamond mining also leaves an ecological impact, that devastation can include soil erosion, deforestation and populations to forcibly relocate, the source details.

Nonetheless, the De Beers initiative is a go.

“With her rare magnetism and elegance, Lupita Nyong’o is a testament to the power of boundless possibilities. Embodying modern and responsible luxury, Lupita is an inspiration for all of us,” expressed Marc Jacheet, De Beers’ CEO of Brands.

“De Beers is proud that Lupita has joined our Building Forever commitment to people and the planet, and we stand with her as she embarks on an exciting chapter in her career.”

