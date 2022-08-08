MadameNoire Featured Video

Frank Ocean’s high-end jewelry brand Homer recently announced a new collection of accessories including a gold and diamond encrusted cock ring.

With a $25,570 price tag, the XXXL H-Bone Ring is created with 18-carat gold and 60 of Homer’s lab-grown princess cut diamonds.

The new drop will also feature pendants, earrings, and a keychain, according to Complex.

The new collection comes as Homer celebrates a year since its launch.

The luxury brand and its owner have caused a stir on social media after posting a photo of an unidentified man wearing one of its blinged-out cock rings.

While it’s unclear if Ocean is the one modeling the accessory, Twitter users had fun speculating whether the racy photo was of the Blonde singer.

More On Homer’s Diamonds

The brand’s website details that “Homer’s diamonds are formed under the supervision of a team of materials engineers in the United States.”

At our factory, it takes a diamond to make a diamond: each diamond enters existence as a 1/400th carat natural diamond seed. Over the course of four weeks—the same amount of time needed to form a diamond within the earth’s mantle—machinery precision-deposits layers of carbon over the diamond seed, and subjects it to the tremendous pressure and white hot temperatures necessary to form the stones the old fashioned way. The result is the real thing. Not a replica of a diamond, or a close approximation, or a sparkly stone of similar substance. Each diamond is cut, polished, and inspected to meet Homer’s exacting standards before being independently graded by the International Gem Institute.

See photos of Homer’s $25K cock ring via the brand’s website.

