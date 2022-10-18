MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami is making her television debut. Caresha transformed into Deanna Washington for her new role on STARZ’s BMF. In a series of photos giving fans a glimpse into to the show’s sophomore season, the “Act Up” rapper is seen hugged up with an unfamiliar face.

Her fellow City Girl JT shouted her out for this major accomplishment.

“OMFGGGGGG MY FAVORITE SHOW MY FAVORITE B**** IM SOOOO PROUD! This is a FLEX!!! Congratulations,” she tweeted.

Yung Miami isn’t the only new addition. 50 Cent kept his promise and casted Mo’Nique. After being blown away by her standup comedy show, he vowed to get her back on television. Leslie Jones has also been casted as Special Agent Tracy Chambers. Jalen Rose will also join the cast as Tariq.

The regular cast includes Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory Sr., Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, La La Anthony as Markisha, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Kash Doll as Monique and Myles Truitt as B-Mickie.

BMF follows drug kingpins Terry and Demetrius Flenory, Sr. and their criminal organization, the Black Mafia Family.

Yung Miami Is Now An Award-Winning Podcaster

This good news comes after Yung Miami won Best Hip-Hop Platform for Caresha Please at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. It actually tied with another Revolt show, Drink Champs.

During an interview with XXL, she said she wanted to take her career to new heights with Caresha Please.

“I want to take it to the next level,” she said. “I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

She added, “People just loving to hear me talk, you know? Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral.”

Since Oprah Winfrey isn’t white, this led to her being clowned on Twitter instead of encouraged to continue pursuing that dream.