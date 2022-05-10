MadameNoire Featured Video

50 Cent kept his promise and has casted Mo’Nique in one of his hit shows on STARZ. The Queens emcee shared a clip of Mo’Nique in character a “Goldie,” a newbie on BMF.

“Guess who i got in BMF this season GOLDIE ! GLG GreenLightGang I don’t miss. THE UNDER DOG BACK ON TOP,” he tweeted with the clip.

BMF tells the story of the rise of Detroit’s Black Mafia Family and how the crime bosses Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry Flenory lead them to be one of the most notorious drug trafficking organizations in the country. Mo’Nique will be starring alongside Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Wood Harris, Kash Doll and more.

50 Cent became enamored with the Precious star after attending her comedy show during Super Bowl Weekend.

“I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand up show super bowl weekend. oh s***! 🤦‍♂️it was so good, she had my a** in a trance. you gotta go check her out the s*** was [fire]” he wrote.

He wrote in another post, “Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel s*** that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

After winning an Academy Award for her role as Mary Lee Johnston in Precious, Mo’Nique said Lee Daniels called her and told her she was blackballed and her career wasn’t the same from that point on.

“I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago,” she told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2015. “And he said to me, ‘Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed.’ And I said, ‘I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?’ And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play the game.’ And I said, ‘Well, what game is that?’ And he gave me no response. The next thing he said to me was, ‘Your husband is outbidding you’. But he never asked me what [salary] we were asking for. You know, my husband and I had to change things so we wouldn’t have to depend on [others]. So we do it independently.”

After being estranged for 13 years, Daniels issued an apology to Mo’Nique during her “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy” show in Staten Island. He has also casted her in Demon House, a horror film that tells the story of Latoya Ammons and her family.