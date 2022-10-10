MadameNoire Featured Video

Like a true baddie, Robyn Rihanna Fenty returns to Instagram like she never left and it’s hella clear she’s about that “Work, work, work, work, work” and the Bajan sensation looks TF GOODT—period.

A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG timelines and seemingly alluded to a new drop from SavageX Fenty loungewear. The mega mama star wore a gray hoodie with matching boy cut undies. She flashed a bit of skin and buns, and that seductive look she is known for.

“thottin just got cozy @savagexfenty #savageXlounge” the caption simply read.

It’s not hard to tell that IG users have been thirsty for Rihanna’s return to the social platform. At press time, the post has racked up over 1.3 million Likes and close to 20,000 comments from a diversity of celebrities, fans and even spammers.

Sure, there’s been several sightings. The new mother has popped out on a few scenes such as ‘Rolling Loud’ and nighttime rendezvous with her partner A$AP Rocky, as MADAMENOIRE reported, but it’s been a minute since the “Needed You” songstress blessed IG with her physical presence; she’s been pretty much low key on social media since she gave birthed our young nephew who we have yet to see and whose name we don’t even know.

RELATED CONTENT: Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy

On Sept. 25, RiRi teased her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance when posted a picture of her tatted up hand gripping an official NFL football, Cassius reported.

Prior to that, she posted an image of herself donning a white headwrap and shared the news that “@fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in Africa!!!”

Rihanna’s mass appeal cannot be denied. According, to social users response, the wait was well worth it.

RELATED CONTENT: Yes, Queen Mother Rihanna Gets ‘Nervous’ About Things Just Like You