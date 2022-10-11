MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil’ Murda got hitched! J. Alphonse Nicholson and his wife Nafeesha Nicholson tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2022. According to Essence, the lovebirds got married at the Vibiana, an event hall that was once a cathedral, in Los Angeles, California.

Nicholson looked dapper in a custom green suit by Marlan Simpson. The newlyweds and their almost 150 guests were serenaded by Adrian Marcel and enjoyed eats like braised chicken, salmon and leek, curry cauliflower and a kids menu with chicken tenders and French fries. The owners of the venue also served as the chefs for the shindig, Neal Fraser and Amy Knoll Fraser. Cannabis lovers also had a chance to get a taste of Nicholson’s strain, The Phonzie, from his partnership with the Black-owned Ball Family Farms at the cannabis bar.

The Nicholsons met in 2016 while the P-Valley star was still an up and coming actor living in between New York City and Oakland. When he wasn’t on stage on the west coast, he was playing the drums in the New York City subways. This didn’t turn Nafeesha off at all.

“She told me and I believe her, that if that never changed she would be with me to this day,” Nicholson told Essence.

During their wedding, the Charlotte native actually performed a special drum solo on the same buckets he used back when he played in the subway.

They Bonded Even More During The COVID-19 Pandemic

In 2019, he popped the question. But then COVID-19 hit shortly after and put an indefinite pause of their wedding plans. Since they were in a long distance relationship, being on lockdown gave them time to spend together. He quarantined with her, her daughter and his son from previous relationships. Being eager to get married, they decided to become one during the pandemic and have the ceremony at a later time.

“We just hung out and had a great time and just fell more and more in love with each other,” he said. “We spent some quality time with our children and towards the end of the pandemic, I told her, I said, ‘Listen, I’m not trying to wait. We got to have this wedding, but I’m not trying to wait to have it. So can we just go down to this little spot, get married, go ahead and get my ring on my finger?’ She already had one. I wanted one on mine. So we made that happen and started to think about a date for the actual wedding.”

Take a look of the slideshow from their special day below.