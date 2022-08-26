MadameNoire Featured Video

New parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made recent New York City outings following the A$AP’s recent court date.

Rocky shared his plea in a Los Angeles courtroom on Aug. 17 relating to his alleged involvement in November 2021 shooting.

On Tuesday night, Aug. 23, the couple stepped out in the Big Apple in effortlessly causal yet stylish outfits.

Rihanna wore a blue No. 99 jersey top, green and black checkerboard pants and adidas sneakers. Her accessories included a light green snakeskin purse and white rectangle shades.

Rocky matched the Fenty mogul’s fly — donning a white-T, black baseball cap, gold Jesus piece and dark denim bottoms.

The couple stepped out again for another late-night outing only a few nights later — this time in chicer and sleeker ensembles.

Rihanna wore a matching silk button-up top and leather skirt in an enticing dark green.

The blouse was tucked in yet slightly left unbuttoned at the top, revealing a peek of RiRi’s lacey black bra underneath.

Accessories to round out the look included black shades, a gold necklace, and strappy sandal heels.

Rocky was right by Rihanna’s side in an all-black number in snapshots and clips from the couple’s Thursday night excursion.

The “Everyday” rapper wore a tank top underneath a utility-style vest, silver-toned jewelry, black pants and chunky boots.

A$AP Rocky’s Case

Authorities arrested Rocky in April in connection to the November shooting of A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli.

Relli filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky for the latter’s alleged involvement in the violent incident.

He seeks a minimum of $25,000 in damages.

Rocky face up to 9 in prison if he is found guilty and the rapper has two charges against him of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations of personally using a firearm.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Aug. 15. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Read more about the case below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy”