MadameNoire Featured Video

Next year, Nicki Minaj’s career as one of the most successful emcees in the rap game will be available as a course at the University of California: Berkeley.

Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms will meet for 90-minute sessions during the spring 2023 semester, according to the university’s website.

In terms of its academic content, the class is for those interested “in thinking critically about [Minaj] and [her] productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms.”

In response to a social media user who tweeted about the forthcoming class, Minaj tweeted, “love to stop by.”

The professor behind the course also tweeted that “having [Minaj’s] personal insights would be AMAZING,” according to Hypebeast.

RELATED CONTENT: “6 Celebrities Who Rocked Caps And Gowns And Received Bachelors and Honorary Degrees”

More On UC Berkeley’s Nicki Minaj Class

The academic behind the course is said to be Dr. Peace And Love El Henson, Uproxx reports.

“Barbz: thank yal so much for the love & interest in my class!,” the professor is quoted saying. “Words cannot capture my excitement & appreciation for yal support. i feel so encouraged & i’m looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized!”

The news about the course comes toward the end of a celebratory year for Minaj.

In addition to MTV honoring her with the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s Video Music Awards in August, Minaj’s latest hit, “Super Freaky Girl,” has earned the rapper her first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

RELATED CONTENT: “Bratz Teases A Snatched Nicki Minaj 2022 VMAs Inspired Doll”

Minaj has also headlined several music festivals — with one of her next big appearances being scheduled for Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2022 on Oct. 29.

The rapper’s Rap Snacks collaboration on her Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips sold out in under an hour earlier today, Oct. 10.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nicki Minaj Is Releasing A Six-Part Documentary That’s ‘Coming Sooner Than You Think'”