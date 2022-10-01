MadameNoire Featured Video

Ketanji Brown Jackson recited the judicial oath on Sept. 30 in Washington D.C. during a special ceremony welcoming the recently minted Justice to the Supreme Court.

The Justice’s investiture ceremony was attended by her spouse Dr. Patrick Jackson, President Joe Biden and his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris and the latter’s husband.

“Chief Justice John Roberts wished Jackson a ‘long and happy career in our common calling,'” according to CNN.

The outlet detailed Friday’s ceremony was “purely cerimonial” — and that Jackson has been serving on the Supreme Court since June following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement.

Jackson’s seat on the Supreme Court secures her name in history as the first African-American female justice in our nation’s history.

The Road To Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Being Sworn In

Jackson was formally sworn into the Supreme Court in June.

The Senate confirmed the Justice in April with a history-making deciding vote of 53-47.

During Jackson’s confirmation hearing in late March, which preceded the vote, Senator. Cory Booker said, “For me it’s hard not to look at you and not see my mom. I see my cousins — I see my ancestors and yours.”

“You have earned this spot [and] you are worthy. You are a great American,” Booker added, speaking directly to the then-nominee.

Following the Senate’s vote, Jackson echoed Abraham Lincoln in saying, “We have come a long way toward perfecting our union.”

“In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she added, according to Business Insider.

Later quoting the poet Maya Angelou, the Justice noted, “I am the dream and the hope of a slave.”

