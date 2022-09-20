MadameNoire Featured Video

JT and Nicki Minaj took to social media over the weekend to squash any speculation there might be beef between them.

The rumbling that the two rappers may have tension brewing began while the two were on Instagram Live together recently — after Minaj told JT to rap the lyrics of an old diss track the City Girls artist once wrote about her.

Despite viewers’ commentary that the moment must have been awkward for JT, the “Act Up” artist emphasized she and Minaj were just keeping things light-hearted and fun.

“Y’all so delusional, EYE wanted to repeat the song I made in my car!” JT tweeted on Sunday. “We was LAUGHING the whole live like a phone convo… We talked about literally everything and it was all laughs.”

Minutes later, Minaj confirmed JT’s sentiments by replying to the City Girl’s tweet with her own take on their IG Live interaction.

“Man f*ck these DUDS, babe. Everyone on the live KNOWS how DOPE it was from beginning to end,” Minaj wrote. “We were having fun, being silly.”

“It’s a lil freestyle she was actually MAKING UP OFF THE TOP OF HER HEAD IN HER [CAR]. Since y’all keep trying to pull her down, I’m a go MAD hard for her. WATCH,” Minaj added.

JT ended the conversation by thanking Minaj for backing her up.

“You don’t even have to, you do enough behind the scenes! You are so sweet to me! & relatable to me! Idk what’s not clicking & what got everybody so tight!” JT penned. “But I can’t be pulled down about my genuine feelings ima say this 1,000 times…I love you…thank you.”

We’re happy Minaj and JT are remaining on good terms following the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper and the City Girls making amends earlier this year.

See footage from JT and Minaj’s recent IG Live session and clips of the former’s diss track below.

