Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Harris has been subpoenaed to testify as the prosecution’s witness once the trial begins on Dec. 9, Rolling Stone reported. Before her arrival, Tory Lanez, whose accused of shooting Megan, was present to agree to the trial being delayed again. The trial’s delay was requested by Lanez and his team because his lawyer, Shawn Holley is working on two other cases. The trial was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 14.

Harris was present in the SUV the night that Lanez allegedly shot the “Her” rapper twice in her feet in Los Angeles after leaving Kylie Jenner’s house.

Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about her disdain for Harris. She believes that Harris met up with Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, after the alleged shooting and accepted money in exchange for her silence. She told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that he offered her and Harris $1 million. She also detailed the conversation they had about him offering Harris money to Rolling Stone.

I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’ She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*** do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me. This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.

Back in July 2020, Harris spoke out about that night. After her former bestie said she accepted money during the CBS interview, she responded on social media.

“When people can’t control you, they try to control how people view you,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 15.

In a video she added:

If y’all not catching onto the social media games by now …then I don’t know what to tell y’all. I knew this was going to happen. This is just the beginning y’all. I know y’all want me to talk. So, like, when it’s my turn. Just know. I’m going to break everything the f*** down and we going to see who really look bad in the end.”

Lanez has plead not guilty to charges of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces being sentenced up to 22 years and eight months in prison.