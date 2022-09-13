MadameNoire Featured Video

Raymond Santana is ready to open up about his failed marriage to Deelishis. In an Instagram post, Santana wrote “I GUESS IM READY TO TELL MY STORY NOW…..”

“I was a great HUSBAND and FATHER to kids who weren’t mines,” he captioned a mirror selfie. “I gave my heart to some one who didn’t deserve me let alone love me… I know what I bring to the table. I have a whole lot of LOVE to give.. and I’m here for it.. for those running [their] mouths.. remember I’m the one who petitioned for the divorce.. not her.”

Santana filed for divorce back in March. He and the former reality star had been separated since November 2021 according to TMZ. In legal documents, Santana claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” They already decided that neither one of them would pay alimony. The former couple also wants to resolve the divorce outside of court.

Deelishis, born Chandra Davis, didn’t stay tight-lipped once Santana filed for divorce and vented via Instagram.

“I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat,” Deelishis wrote. “I’m finally ready to speak my truth… stay tuned.”

In her Instagram story she also cleared up rumors that were circulating and confirmed that Santana walked out on her.

“He isn’t broke & he left me, not the other way around,” she said. “So please find a different narrative…gold digger doesn’t apply in this case…I had my own when I met him and I’ll continue having my own now that he’s gone.”

Santana and Deelishis married in June 2020. They got engaged in December 2019. They were introduced to each other by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

“Shout out my girl @kandi ..thank you for introducing me to my future @iamsodeelishis,” Santana wrote in a now-deleted social media post. “I never got the chance to express my gratitude. So thank you ..and congratulations on a successful #2020Vision party… the wife’s been excited about everything she posted on her vision board, especially our wedding. Thanks again @kandi.”