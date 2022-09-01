MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media star Ari Fletcher is setting the record straight on the rumors Moneybagg Yo wants back the Lamborghini he gifted her.

“Okay foreal, y’all are literally stupid,” Fletcher said in a now-deleted tweet, according to Hot New Hip Hop. “How can someone take something from me that’s in MY name? Please stop cause he is not even that type of person. We don’t address y’all on purpose but y’all are dragging it now.”

Fletcher’s move to address the situation comes after she revealed on Aug. 26 that she and Moneybagg called it quits.

After dating the rapper since 2019, the Remedy by Ari beauty line founder tweeted, “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!”

Ari Fletcher’s Lamborghini

A company named Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition on Aug. 8 for an immediate writ of possession to have Fletcher’s Lambo repossessed, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

Fletcher still owes a balance of $159,087 on her 2019 Lamborghini Urus, the outlet further detailed.

On Aug. 24, the influencer tweeted: “I wanna get rid of my Lamborghini truck so bad. I do not want this car no more. Idk what else to get tho.”

As her followers saw, Fletcher posted a clip of when she received the luxury car back in July 2020.

The new car was filled to the brim with balloons and orange and white roses.

“WTFFFFF!!!!!! I CAN’T F–KING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!! MY BABY JUST GOT ME A F–KING LAMB TRUCK!!!!!!!!!” Fletcher wrote in the caption. “BIG D*CK ENERGY RICH N—A BEHAVIOR!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU DADDY!!! @moneybaggyo BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!! I LAMBOD HER LIFE TOLD HER GET OUT THAT RANGE!!!!! 🧡🧡🧡.”

