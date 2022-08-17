MadameNoire Featured Video

Designer bags are usually the hottest trend. Now, designer vaginas are taking over. Women are flocking to the nearest plastic surgeon for a labiaplasty. This surgery “reduces the size of the labia minora – the flaps of skin either side of the vaginal opening,” according to the NHS. Women are spending $4,000 or more on this procedure to get rid of their camel toe that reveals itself in tight leggings.

Dr. John Skevofilax, a chief surgeon at the UK’s Signature Clinics, said in 2021 he performed 50 labiaplasty surgeries. In 2022, he has already went above and beyond that number. He said women want the surgery to reduce pain and discomfort too.

“Exercise clothing is a little bit tighter and it’s formfitting so it does put pressure on the area,” he told The Daily Mail. “They experience pain, discomfort in general, chaffing … a lot of women will feel so uncomfortable that they avoid trying to wear this type of clothing.”

He added, “In fact, I have never had a patient say, ‘I want my vagina to look like such and such porn star.”

Dr. Skevofilax said before giving his patients a designer vagina, he has a consultation with them. He said it’s important that women are able to do what they want with their bodies.

“Women should be able to wear whatever they want to wear,” he said. “If they choose tight clothing, for instance, yoga pants because they are following a specific fashion trend or just because it’s simply more fitting for this type of exercise, they should be able to do so without anxiety and ‘a bite of the lip’ of what’s to come.”

Getting surgery on the private part isn’t a new thing. On the last season of the Real Housewives of Potomac, newbie Mia Thornton said she had surgery on her clitoris. She said she underwent that surgery because hers got bigger after giving birth.

“After you have children, it’s large,” she said on the show. “And you make it tight.”

