Tamar Braxton is under construction. And in many ways that means letting go of some of the toxic thoughts and behaviors that she once exhibited. As she’s been on this journey, Braxton has shared these lessons with the public, either through her podcast Under Construction and, less frequently, through her Instagram account.

Recently, Braxton shared an interesting development in terms of the way she perceives her body these days.

While plenty of Black women are proud of the shape of their behinds and might even pay good money to have someone create the shape they want, that was not the case for Braxton, who said that she used to want a flat booty.

In the caption of a video Braxton posted of herself dancing at a photoshoot, she wrote:

“I remember I intentionally wanted a flat ass ️( y’all could have told me I was tripping😩)…now I’m naturally working on a little bubble. And guess what? I love myself soooo much more today…”

A Black woman talking about wanting a little booty is nothing to write home about. But given Tamar’s history, I think it’s something to be said about embracing the body you want, instead of trying to adhere to the standards of others.

You may be wondering what I mean. Follow me.

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert had and probably still have an interesting relationship dynamic. In addition to some pretty blatant toxicity and the whisperings of him being physically abusive, Tamar often mentioned Herbert’s penchant for white women.

Braxton talked about this “preference” back in 2013 when she was on “The Real.”

“Vince used to like White girls before me. Blue eyes, blond hair, the whole shebang.” She shared that his interests were the reason why she wore blonde wigs.

Braxton said, “I’m covering all bases.”

Not only was it odd because both Vince and his wife at the time, Tamar, are Black but Braxton often spoke of the ways in which she would attempt to shape shift in order to accommodate Vincent’s tastes. Given the fact that Tamar was never and will never be a white woman, we’re happy to hear she may be releasing some of those unrealistic and unhealthy beauty standards.