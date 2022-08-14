MadameNoire Featured Video

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first public appearance together since the infamous Oscars slap fiasco.

On August 13, the famous married couple was photographed leaving the posh Nobu restaurant in Malibu. Donning a baseball cap and a casual shirt and slacks, Smith was all smiles as he left the restaurant with his wife. Pinkett could be seen holding on to her hubby’s shirt as she trailed closely behind.

The Matrix Resurrections star also appeared to be in good spirits. Pinkett rocked a fierce buzz cut, black pants and a fitted long sleeve collard shirt paired with big-rim sunglasses during the fun outing. Before the superstar duo got into their car, Will flashed a peace sign at a fan who called out his name.

Will and Jada definitely seem like they are in a better place than they were in March.

Will Smith Issues Heartfelt Apology To Chris Rock

The couple’s public appearance comes almost a month after Smith issued a public apology to Chris Rock for slapping him while on stage at the Oscars.

“I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” the King Richard actor said in a lengthy video posted to his YouTube account in July. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out,” Will said. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable.”

Further along in the video, Smith told viewers during a Q&A session that Jada’s eye roll during Rock’s insensitive G.I. Jane 2 joke, wasn’t the reason why he decided to lay hands on the comedian. The Oscar-award-winner explained that he and Rock had some “history” in the past that led up to their fiery encounter.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts,” Smith told fans. “It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression and the work I’m trying to do. I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” he added.

