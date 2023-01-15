MadameNoire Featured Video

Big Zen Energy is what we’re on all 2023 and we’re leaning in heavy for the month of January. Acquiring zen takes on several forms. If you’re up for a retreat to get started on that journey, MADAMENOIRE has identified several zensational spots to indulge.

There are hundreds of wellness destinations across the country to choose from and they each provide something for (almost) everyone. We’ve listed some of the most rejuvenating and therapeutic wellness retreats in several categories. So whether you’re looking to center yourself while shedding a few pounds, or reconnect with nature or even find deep relaxation, we’ve got you covered.

For Weight Loss + Nutritional Education

Lake Austin Spa Resort

Austin, Texas

Conde Nast called Lake Austin Spa Resort the third best Destination Spa Resort in the U.S. and for good reason. This stunning lakefront retreat offers all-inclusive stays, during which guests enjoy outdoor activities that utilize the breathtaking natural landscape, like paddleboard yoga and hiking. The French-themed dining room serves a menu featuring ingredients from the property’s organic garden, and visitors can take cooking classes to learn about healthy cooking practices. Mindfulness activities such as meditation workshops are also offered, and there are wellness guest speakers. Additionally, the property has a luxury spa with over 100 treatments designed to nourish the mind, body and spirit.