The latest meme Tiffany Haddish shared on Instagram has us wondering whether she’s heard her ex Common may be dating Jennifer Hudson.

On July 26, the comedienne posted a meme of a smiling older Black man in a wheelchair.

The text on the photo read: “Men be like, ‘I’m finally ready to settle down and be in a relationship.'”

Haddish’s caption added, “That’s why I hang at Adult Daycares for fun! I know I will find a real one in there.”

Tiffany Haddish And Common’s History

Haddish and Common’s romance ended in November 2021 after around a year of dating.

At the time, sources said the two were “never in the same city together” and “too busy for a serious relationship.”

The exes first met on the set of 2019’s The Kitchen.

Are Common And Jennifer Hudson Dating?

Rumors are swirling this week that Common and Hudson are the newest celebrity couple on the block.

A source informed Radar Online that the Chicago natives were “cozy and flirty” with each other while enjoying a meal at a Philidelphia-based restaurant named Vedge.

The witness claimed the celebrities also engaged in a “lot of cuddling and giggling.”

Hudson and Common are currently filming an upcoming movie together titled Breathe, the outlet further detailed.

Neither one of the celebrities has confirmed or denied they’re a romantic pair.

Since Haddish didn’t provide any context referencing her ex, it’s also unclear whether her recent meme post was a side-eye at Common.

Regardless, the comedienne’s followers thought the post was funny.

Underneath Haddish’s post, her comments included:

“Tiffany 😂, you are so right 👏.” “I spit my water because how accurate 😂😂😂😂😂,” and “They’re always ready when they need a nurse 😵‍💫.”

